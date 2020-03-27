Union Gets Grievance Awards Upheld In $12M Benefits Fight

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday granted a labor union a quick win in its bid to enforce two grievance awards stemming from a paving company's failure to pay nearly $12 million in contractually required wages and fringe benefits, saying the company couldn't show a genuine issue to substantiate a trial. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer said that because Murphy Paving and Sealcoating failed to comply with a settlement agreement reducing its monetary obligations to the Construction and General Laborers' District Council of Chicago and Vicinity, the full $12 million award that the joint grievance committee voted on in 2016 may be...

