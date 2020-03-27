UK Tribunal Says Truck Makers Can Appeal Cartel Ruling

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Truck makers can appeal a decision that allowed admissions they made to the European Commission as part of a €2.93 billion cartel settlement to be used against them in a private U.K. competition suit, a London tribunal has ruled. The Competition Appeal Tribunal greenlit the truck makers' request to appeal their decision Thursday, less than a month after it originally found that the companies could not walk back statements they made as part of the 2016 European Commission deal. The tribunal said it was allowing the appeal because it raised unsettled questions about EU law. “Although we do not doubt the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS