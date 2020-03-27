DC Circ. Dooms Halliburton's Liberal Take On Copying Costs

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A former Halliburton Co. unit collected over five times more than it deserved in discovery costs from an ex-employee who brought a whistleblower suit against the company over alleged False Claims Act violations, the D.C. Circuit said Friday in a precedential opinion. In a unanimous opinion, the three-judge panel struck down $58,000 of the discovery costs charged to Harry Barko in his suit accusing his former employer, Houston-based technology and engineering company KBR Inc., of taking kickbacks and overbilling for Iraq War subcontracts. Many of the e-discovery and copying costs can’t be recouped under the law, the panel said. Barko’s attorney,...

