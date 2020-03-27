Anheuser-Busch Can't Nix Retirees' Mortality Rate ERISA Suit

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge on Friday rejected all five arguments put forth in Anheuser-Busch's bid to dismiss a proposed class action claiming the beer giant shorted workers by using out-of-date mortality rates to calculate their retirement benefits. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark said that former Busch Entertainment Corp. worker Michael Duffy has made sufficient allegations to survive the dismissal stage of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit challenging the formula used to calculate the pension benefits for certain retirees. Anheuser-Busch had argued, among other things, that ERISA does not require pension plans to periodically adjust their interest rate or...

