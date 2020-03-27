Wells Fargo Agrees to Settle Calif. Mortgage Class Action

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo and some of its mortgage borrowers told a California federal judge Friday that they've reached an agreement to settle a foreclosure-related class action, promising to file their proposed settlement terms early next week and adding that, in the meantime, the coronavirus will keep their claims administrator from meeting a mailing deadline. In a single-page notice, the bank and its clients told U.S. District Judge William Alsup that they "have reached a proposed settlement for the certified class and have a signed (fully executed) settlement agreement," promising to file a motion for preliminary approval of the proposed settlement by Tuesday,...

