Split 9th Circ. Says Asylum-Seekers Must Get Bond Hearings

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel has affirmed an order requiring prompt bond hearings for a class of detained asylum-seekers who were found to have a credible fear of persecution, with two judges concluding that the migrants are likely to win on their due process claims. U.S. Circuit Court Judges Sidney R. Thomas and Michael Daly Hawkins said in their majority opinion Friday that "the general rule" under case law is that once a person is standing on U.S. soil he or she is entitled to due process under the U.S. Constitution, regardless of the legality of his or her entry into...

