Feds Get Sanctions Reprieve In Immigrant Removal Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has relieved some federal agencies of $500-per-day sanctions for violating a preliminary injunction by failing to warn five immigrants that officials were removing them from the country, ruling the feds have demonstrated efforts to return them even though all are not back on U.S. soil. U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins said in his order Friday that an update from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services reported one of the immigrants was returned shortly after a Feb. 29 sanctions deadline due to his attorneys' delays in responding, one apparently does not wish to...

