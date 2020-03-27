NY, Ariz. Telecoms Barred From Transmitting Fake Robocalls

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Two telecommunication carriers have been barred from transmitting large volumes of allegedly fraudulent robocalls impersonating government agencies following orders this week in two cases before the Eastern District of New York, according to a Friday announcement. Arizona couple Nicholas and Natasha Palumbo and their companies cannot carry any Voice over Internet Protocol calls for U.S. phones or share U.S. phone numbers abroad, according to a preliminary injunction issued Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice reached a settlement with New York-based KAT Telecom Inc., barring the company from conveying fraudulent or “spoof” calls. The settlement follows a March 2 consent...

