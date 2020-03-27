Maritime Atty Sanctioned For Interrupting Depo 145 Times

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge on Friday sanctioned an attorney in a maritime injury suit for unprofessional behavior during a deposition, which included 145 interruptions and 106 objections. U.S. Magistrate Judge Dana M. Douglas hit attorney Fred E. Salley with individual monetary sanctions of $1,000 in an ongoing declaratory judgment action filed by his client, marine transportation company REC Marine Logistics LLC, which seeks a declaration that it is not obligated to pay injury damages to deckhand DeQuincy Richard. While the deckhand claims he was working on a REC Marine vessel when he fell and suffered head, neck and back injuries, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS