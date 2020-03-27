Acquitted City Hall Aides Fight Bid To Clear Prosecutors

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A pair of Boston City Hall aides asked a Massachusetts federal court on Friday to reject a bid by the government to overturn a finding of prosecutorial misconduct in a case in which the aides were acquitted of charges that they extorted a music festival to hire unneeded union labor. Ken Brissette, the former head of tourism in Boston, and Timothy Sullivan, the city's onetime head of intergovernmental affairs, filed separate motions contesting the government's attempt to nix the prosecutorial misconduct finding, with Brissette pointing to "problems that infected this entire prosecution." "Whether the government acted recklessly or intentionally is beside...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS