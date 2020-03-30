Drivers' Lack Of Injury Dooms Certified Jeep-Hacking Class

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday dismantled a certified class action involving thousands of drivers alleging Jeep Cherokees were vulnerable to hacking, saying the threat of future hypothetical harm doesn't give the drivers standing to sue, thus saving Fiat Chrysler from a multistate trial. U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle dealt a major blow to a trio of certified state-based classes totaling 220,000 drivers in Illinois, Michigan and Missouri who accused FCA US LLC and car electronics maker Harman International Industries Inc. of installing defective Uconnect infotainment systems in Jeep Cherokees and other vehicles that could be hacked and remotely controlled....

