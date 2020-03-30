Charter Says TCPA Suit Should Wait For High Court, 2nd Circ.

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Charter Communications Inc. pressed a Connecticut federal judge to pause a proposed class action alleging the telecom giant made illegal debt-collection robocalls to noncustomers, saying that upcoming "critical decisions" by the U.S. Supreme Court and Second Circuit "cut to the heart" of the case. Charter, which does business as Spectrum, said in a motion to stay the case Friday that the looming decisions would determine whether and to what extent Missouri consumer Kelly Carlier's lawsuit, lodged in February, can go forward. Carlier has accused the company of using automated dialers and recordings to harass consumers for payment on debts that the call recipient...

