Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Charter Says TCPA Suit Should Wait For High Court, 2nd Circ.

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Charter Communications Inc. pressed a Connecticut federal judge to pause a proposed class action alleging the telecom giant made illegal debt-collection robocalls to noncustomers, saying that upcoming "critical decisions" by the U.S. Supreme Court and Second Circuit "cut to the heart" of the case.

Charter, which does business as Spectrum, said in a motion to stay the case Friday that the looming decisions would determine whether and to what extent Missouri consumer Kelly Carlier's lawsuit, lodged in February, can go forward. Carlier has accused the company of using automated dialers and recordings to harass consumers for payment on debts that the call recipient...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!