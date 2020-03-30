Law Firm Sued By Insurance Co. For Concealing Data Hack

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 11:58 AM EDT) -- A Kansas City personal injury firm was hit with a lawsuit by an insurance company that hired the firm to represent policyholders, with the company claiming the firm failed to protect sensitive information reportedly obtained by hacker group The Dark Overlord and did not warn either the company or clients that the information had been exposed. Hiscox Insurance said in a complaint filed Friday that Warden Grier LLP kept it in the dark about the attack by The Dark Overlord, which is known for hacking into databases and demanding ransom to prevent the group from releasing the information it obtains....

