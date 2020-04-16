Liu V. SEC Offers Opportunity For Clarity In Disgorgement Law

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Judging from this month’s U.S. Supreme Court oral argument in Liu v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,[1] a case challenging the SEC’s decades-old practice of demanding disgorgement of illicit gains from securities law violators, it appears likely (1) that the SEC’s disgorgement victory in that case will be set aside — with a likely remand for further proceedings — but (2) that the court will stop short of ruling categorically that the SEC can never obtain disgorgement in federal court cases. That may be the right outcome, but how the court gets there could determine whether the law surrounding SEC disgorgement is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS