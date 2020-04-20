​​​​​​​CFIUS' Real Estate Reference Tool Comes With Limitations

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- On March 25, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States published a geographic reference tool to assist parties to real estate transactions to assess whether the subject real estate is considered covered real estate within the meaning of the recently published CFIUS regulations. The reference tool enables the public to (1) search for U.S. military installations located in close proximity or extended range (i.e., 1-100 miles) of any U.S. street address; and (2) identify urbanized areas and urban clusters that are partially exempt from the new real estate regulations. However, the reference tool suffers from limitations that reduce its...

