High Court Won't Weigh DOJ Dismissal Power In FCA Cases

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 9:48 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to resolve a long-standing and newly prominent circuit split over the U.S. Department of Justice's power to unilaterally derail False Claims Act suits filed by whistleblowers. The justices denied a petition for certiorari in an FCA case — successfully torpedoed by the DOJ — that accused JPMorgan Chase Bank NA of abdicating responsible mortgage lending obligations under a post-financial crisis settlement. A D.C. Circuit panel previously granted the DOJ's requested dismissal of whistleblower Laurence Schneider’s suit. In his unsuccessful petition for Supreme Court review, Schneider accused the DOJ of making a "completely unjustified" dismissal...

