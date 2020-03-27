Judge Balks At Quickly Releasing Migrant Kids Over COVID-19

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated Friday she would deny an effort by attorneys in a long-running class action to get an emergency order requiring the federal government to quickly release migrant children in custody to protect them from COVID-19, saying she didn't believe it would be responsible. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee said during the hearing, held via teleconference and videoconference to protect participants from the virus, that a massive release of minors from custody would not guarantee their conditions would improve. "I have serious concerns about en masse ordering the government to release thousands of minors without knowing where they're...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS