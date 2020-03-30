Satellite Web Startup Hits Ch. 11 With $1.7B In Debt

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Startup satellite internet provider OneWeb Global has filed for Chapter 11 in a New York bankruptcy court, saying it is seeking a buyer to escape the $1.7 billion in debt it racked up attempting to implement its plan for global internet access. In a declaration filed Friday, OneWeb said the cost of building a global satellite network has exhausted its available financing and that the market impact of the COVID-19 pandemic killed its efforts to reach out-of-court solutions to its "rapidly deteriorating liquidity position." "Our hope is that this process will allow us to carve a path forward that leads to...

