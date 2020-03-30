Contractor At Collapsed Hard Rock Site Sues Developer

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A contractor that helped take down two damaged cranes at a partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans has sued the project's developer in Louisiana federal court, saying it never breached a contract with the developer because talks for a broader demolition agreement fell apart. The D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co. Inc. on Sunday sued the backer of the Hard Rock Hotel project, 1031 Canal Development LLC, saying the owner is trying to enforce a nonexistent contract by way of a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, that the groups signed to discuss demolishing the remains of the building. "The memorandum...

