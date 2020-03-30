Williams-Sonoma Wants Hotel Contract Dispute Arbitrated

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A hotel management company's suit accusing Williams-Sonoma of forcing it out of a contract to create a West Elm-themed hotel chain should be sent to arbitration, the retailer told a New York judge Friday. Williams-Sonoma, West Elm’s parent company, fought back against claims brought by hotel development and management company DDK Hotels Management LLC that the luxury furniture and cooking supplies company breached a prevailing party provision of the agreement by refusing to pay its costs and attorney fees resulting from separate litigation Williams-Sonoma brought in Delaware to dissolve the joint venture agreement. According to Friday’s motion to dismiss the suit,...

