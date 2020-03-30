Texas Cos. Look To Block ACA Preventive-Care Mandates

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based orthodontics company and a management company hit the government with a proposed class action in federal court Sunday, seeking to permanently block Affordable Care Act mandates that require insurance companies to cover contraceptives and drugs to prevent HIV. In a 38-page complaint, Tarrant County, Texas, residents Joel Starnes and John Kelley, the latter of whom runs Kelley Orthodontics, and wellness center management firm Braidwood Management Inc. argue that preventive-care mandates issued after the ACA was signed into law in 2010 are unlawful, with some — like mandates to cover contraception and preventive HIV drugs — violating the Religious Freedom...

