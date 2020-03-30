Passengers Rip Southwest's Appeal Bid In 737 Max RICO Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Air travelers said Friday that Southwest Airlines cannot use rejected standing arguments to fast-track an appeal of a Texas federal judge's decision to keep alive a proposed racketeering class action alleging the airline colluded to shore up public confidence in Boeing's defective 737 Max jets. Individual ticket buyers, who alleged they overpaid for flights on unsafe jets, ripped Southwest’s attempt to get an immediate appeal before the Fifth Circuit on the question of whether their economic injury theory gives them standing to sue under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. In fact, U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant’s Feb. 14...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS