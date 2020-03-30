NJ Justices Told Lender 'Schemed' Against Jersey City

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Jersey City argued Monday that a mortgage holder schemed to cheat the municipality out of compensation for a foreclosed city property in which they have a joint stake, telling the state Supreme Court that the lender purposely passed up the opportunity to recoup its losses through a security interest it had in a separate property. During an oral argument, Keith A. Bonchi of Goldenberg Mackler Sayegh Mintz Pfeffer Bonchi & Gill relied on the so-called credit doctrine, in which a primary mortgage holder that voluntarily releases a portion of a debt must reduce the amount ultimately owed to...

