NYC Discount Stores Ink $11M Deal To End FLSA Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A chain of discount stores in New York City has agreed to an $11 million settlement in a collective and class action brought by workers who claimed they were shorted on wages and overtime in violation of federal and state law. The workers asked a New York federal judge on Friday to greenlight the deal reached in their Fair Labor Standards Act suit against the stores in the Bronx and Queens. According to the motion for preliminary approval, the agreement will cover 133 workers, consisting of 63 FLSA opt-in plaintiffs and 70 absent class members. Jonathan E. Schulman, an attorney for...

