PwC Unit, Underwriters Escape Gridsum Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Chinese unit of PwC and a group of underwriters were dropped on Monday from a stock-drop suit that accuses the Beijing-based data analytics company Gridsum of misrepresenting its financials. A New York federal judge said Gridsum Holding Inc.'s investors hadn't shown that the company's registration statement for its 2016 initial public offering contained material misstatements about its revenue and its internal controls, so Securities Act claims against Gridsum, its former PwC unit auditor and the underwriters for its IPO cannot go forward. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos did not, however, let Gridsum off the hook, finding that its allegations that...

