Traders' Platinum, Palladium Antitrust Claims Nixed For Now

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has knocked out all claims from a proposed class action alleging that several banks conspired to deflate the market value of platinum and palladium, ruling Sunday that the plaintiffs are not “efficient enforcers” because they had no direct dealings with the banks. U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods dismissed the claims without prejudice while saying the plaintiffs should not expect additional opportunities to amend their complaint if their next attempt fails. Woods nixed new and refiled allegations from the traders’ third amended complaint and also granted the banks’ bid for reconsideration of claims that had survived a dismissal bid...

