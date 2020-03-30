1st Circ. Says Patients' Medical Records Software Suit Fails

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has affirmed the dismissal of a proposed class action accusing a software company of creating glitchy electronic health records software that contributed to two patients’ deaths, saying the patients’ estate administrators lacked legal standing to sue. In a published opinion, a three-judge First Circuit panel on Friday upheld a Massachusetts federal judge’s decision to toss a suit accusing eClinicalWorks LLC of failing to correct or hiding bugs in its electronic health records software, which allegedly put millions of patients at risk after health care providers purchased the faulty software and used it to log patient data. The putative...

