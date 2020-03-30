$8.5M Safeway 401(k) Deal Stalls Over Plan To Notify Workers

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday refused to give the initial green light to an $8.5 million deal resolving suits claiming Safeway Inc. mismanaged its workers’ retirement savings, finding that a notice informing would-be class members about the settlement had to be revised. While U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar didn’t find much wrong with the settlement itself, he took issue with what he said were “minor deficiencies” in the proposed plan to notify the roughly 35,000 class members about the deal, which would bring an end to two Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuits. The judge said the notice didn’t...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS