Atty Must Face Malpractice Claims Over Botched-Surgery Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court ruled Monday that an attorney’s trial win on behalf of a woman who had a surgical sponge left inside her doesn’t shield him from claims that he mishandled a second case over another sponge discovered years later. In a 2-1 decision, a Superior Court panel rejected arguments from Dauphin County attorney Richard Angino that former clients Kent and Kelly Garman would not have been entitled to victory in a second lawsuit over a left-behind sponge from a 1993 cesarean section because he’d already won them half a million dollars on what he said were essentially identical claims....

