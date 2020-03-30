Fla. Judge Smacks Down $1B Miami Highway Extension Plan

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Florida administrative law judge on Monday ruled against a $1 billion Miami-Dade County plan for a highway extension into wetlands and agricultural areas after finding that the plan is inconsistent with the county's transportation and conservation goals and will have no real effect on commute times. Administrative Law Judge Suzanne Van Wyk recommended that the state's Administration Commission enter a final order against the county because the plan for the 13-mile toll road extension of State Road 836 is not in compliance with other county plans and objectives, namely the prioritization of mass transit and the preservation of the Everglades....

