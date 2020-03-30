Insurer Wants $1.1M From Lowe's Over Humidifier Blaze

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Preferred Mutual Insurance Co. sued Lowe’s Companies Inc. in New York federal court on Monday, saying the retailer owes $1.1 million after a humidifier it made and sold caused a fire in a policyholder’s home. The insurer sued on behalf of F. Sheldon and Barbara Prentice, two New York homeowners who bought an Idlyis model dehumidifier made by a subsidiary of Lowe’s and had it installed in their home in July 2015, according to the suit. According to the complaint, in May 2018, the dehumidifier had an electrical failure, overheated and caught fire. The fire spread to the house and caused...

