Full 4th Circ. Agrees To Hear Abortion 'Gag Rule' Case

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- The full Fourth Circuit on Friday agreed to consider a lower court’s block of a Trump administration rule that bans federally funded health care providers from giving abortion referrals, granting an initial hearing en banc eight months after a split panel lifted the injunction against the “gag rule.” A majority of active judges voted in favor of granting the hearing, according to a brief order issued Friday and amended Monday. The federal government and the mayor and city council of Baltimore, as well as amici curiae, have until April 6 to file briefs and appendices. In a three-sentence order last July,...

