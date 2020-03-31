9th Circ. Lifts Stay In Soured IVF Center Deal Dispute

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has lifted a temporary stay of a subpoena issued to the former owner of a Chinese hospital, forcing her to turn over information to be used in arbitration and litigation in China by investors who claim they were wrongfully ousted from an in vitro fertilization clinic venture. The hospital's former 95% shareholder Hu Yihan and related entities must hand over documents sought by three IVF investors for use in a $20 million arbitration before the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission and litigation against Ciming Bo'ao International Hospital Co. Ltd. The Ninth Circuit had granted the temporary...

