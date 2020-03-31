Apple Accused By Songwriter Heirs Of 'Massive' Piracy Plan

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The heirs of three popular American songwriters have lodged a copyright lawsuit against Apple over its "massive music piracy operation," claiming the tech giant is illegally selling pirated copies of "Over the Rainbow," "Bye Bye Blackbird," "That's Amore" and more. The new lawsuit, filed Monday in California federal court, accuses Apple and U.K.-based Adasam Ltd. of reproducing and selling more than 80 unlicensed digital recordings of songs by late American songwriters Harold Arlen, Ray Henderson and Harry Warren. The songwriters' heirs claim Apple knew of the alleged piracy and "specifically" contracted with Adasam — which supposedly has no internet presence —...

