9th Circ. Finds Errors In Dismissal Of Verizon Tower Dispute

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived a Nevada resident's challenge to a regional environmental planning agency's decision to permit construction of a Verizon Wireless cell tower in the Lake Tahoe area after finding the district court made several procedural errors, including its determination that the plaintiff lacked standing. A three-judge panel Monday unanimously reversed the district court's dismissal and remanded Gregory Garmong's suit against the bi-state Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. The judges said the plaintiff appropriately demonstrated he would be injured by the construction of the telecom tower in the mostly undeveloped area, which is governed by an interstate compact between California and...

