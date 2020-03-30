DOI Directs BIA To Take Mass. Tribe's Land Out Of Trust

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior said Monday it is rescinding a decision to take Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe land into trust as part of a casino construction plan, citing a recent First Circuit ruling that it wrongly interpreted the Indian Reorganization Act. DOI Secretary David Bernhardt sent a letter to the Bureau of Indian Affairs directing it to rescind its 2015 decision about the trust, adding that "clarification is necessary" to determine if the change in the land's status will "annul a determination that the lands are eligible for gaming under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act." The letter comes after the First Circuit’s...

