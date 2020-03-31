Racetrack Urges Justices To Ax Leagues' Sports Bets Appeal

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey racetrack has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to keep in place a Third Circuit ruling that could entitle it to $150 million in damages against the country’s major sports leagues for effectively barring it from offering sports betting years before the high court legalized the practice in 2018. In a Monday brief responding to a certiorari petition, the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association said the NCAA, NBA, NFL and other sports organizations should have thought more carefully about the potential consequences of seeking a temporary restraining order against it in 2014, in response to a bill signed into law by then-New Jersey...

