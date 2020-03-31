TV Buyers Score Partial Cert. In Best Buy, LG False Ad Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Consumers who say they were tricked into buying television sets with slower refresh rates than advertised convinced a Minnesota federal judge this week to certify some of their claims against Best Buy and LG Electronics. U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim agreed Monday to certify claims for consumer protection violations and unjust enrichment against both companies, applying New Jersey law in the case of LG and Minnesota law in the case of Best Buy. But the freshly certified class didn't succeed at swaying Judge Tunheim to do the same for their breach of warranty and breach of contract claims, and LG...

