Real Estate Rumors: Menlo Equities, Harbor Group, MaxSum

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Menlo Equities has paid roughly $97.59 million for a Falls Church, Virginia, office building, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday, citing a Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. announcement that didn't name the price or seller. The deal is for 2941 Fairview Park Drive, which has 367,349 square feet, and the seller is 2941 Fairview LLC, Commercial Observer reported. Harbor Group International has purchased a multifamily property in Doral, Florida, for $100 million, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for The Flats Apartments at CityPlace Doral, which has 303 apartment units, and the seller is a venture of The Related Group,...

