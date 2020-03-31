Evoqua Must Face Some Investor Claims Over $500M IPO

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Evoqua investors can pursue some of their claims that the water treatment company and its private equity backer misled investors in the run-up to the company's $500 million initial public offering, a New York federal judge has said. City of Omaha Police and Fire Retirement System and Louisiana Sheriffs' Pension & Relief Fund have adequately alleged Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. failed to disclose some key information about the state of the business, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said Monday. But the judge tossed accusations of misleading forward-looking statements and nixed a charge that company executives engaged in insider trading....

