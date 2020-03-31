Texas Panel Affirms Ruling Against Doc In Defamation Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday affirmed a ruling against a doctor who claimed a woman breached their settlement agreement over the allegedly wrongful death of her daughter by talking to the media, saying the agreement’s confidentiality provision was not as broad as the doctor claimed. Judge Kevin Jewell, writing for the panel, said pain management doctor Joel Joselevitz did not show that a trial court erred by granting Carol Roane’s motion for summary judgment in the breach-of-contract and defamation lawsuit he had filed against her. Following the overdose death of her daughter, Roane had spoken to the Austin American-Statesman newspaper...

