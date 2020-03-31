NJ Justices Vexed By City's Workers' Comp. Payout Fight

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court was baffled by Asbury Park’s contention that it should be first in line to recoup its portion of a workers’ compensation payout to an injured firefighter, noting Tuesday that the municipality only paid $400,000, while its insurer shelled out $2.6 million. During an oral argument, the justices were tasked with helping the Third Circuit determine whether an insurance law principle known as the “made-whole doctrine” entitled Star Insurance Co. to the entire $936,000 reimbursement fund from a settlement city firefighter Jason Fazio secured from litigation separate from his workers' compensation claim. The high court accepted the...

