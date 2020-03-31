Levandowski Says Uber Must Arbitrate Contract Fight

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Former Uber executive Anthony Levandowski urged a California bankruptcy judge Monday to force the ride-hailing giant to arbitrate its contractual dispute over whether Uber must cover a $180 million judgment against Levandowski in Google’s favor. In a 30-page motion to compel arbitration, Levandowski argued that Uber Technologies Inc. has violated their indemnification agreement by refusing to cover expenses associated with contesting the judgment. As a result, Levandowski says he’s been forced to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to cover his legal expenses as he fights the judgment on appeal. “After it was clear that Mr. Levandowski could be liable for a...

