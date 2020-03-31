Gaming Co. Says Jackson Lewis Can't Collect Fee 'Windfall'

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A now-closed gaming terminal company has said that an Illinois state judge should vacate a $328,000 judgment against it and prevent Jackson Lewis PC from collecting a "windfall" of attorney fees based on a legally unenforceable engagement letter and unsupported charges. LZ Entertainment LLC said on Monday that the judgment entered against it in an underlying malpractice suit requires it to pay the New York-based firm $134,000 in purportedly unpaid attorney fees and $194,000 in service charges it was never legally entitled to seek or recover. The entertainment company says the court should vacate the judgment and let it fight the charges,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS