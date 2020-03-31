Container Co. Hit With Privacy Suit Over Fingerprint Scan

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A leading plastic container manufacturer has been accused of violating Illinois' landmark biometrics law by requiring employees to use their fingerprints to clock in and out of work without first getting written permission or disclosing required information. Two former employees of Pretium Packaging — which makes more than two billion units annually for more than 700 customers — say their former employer violated their privacy rights under the Biometric Information Privacy Act, an Illinois state law that requires employers to get informed consent from their workers before collecting, using and storing biometric information like fingerprints. They filed a proposed class action...

