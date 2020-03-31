Fed. Circ. Says VA Didn't Flub Math On $2.4B Contract Award

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- An Anthem unit didn't lose out on a $2.4 billion U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contract because the department was bad at math, the Federal Circuit said Tuesday in a ruling that signed off on the agency's calculations. A three-judge panel said WellPoint Military Care's first argument "boils down to an assertion that the VA committed a mathematical error" when calculating the Anthem unit's score for the contract to provide a health care network for veterans, leading it to instead hand the deal to the better-scored Optum Public Sector Solutions. "But the methodology that WellPoint advances is merely a different way...

