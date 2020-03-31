Ga. Court Partly Revives Suit Over Missed Brain Aneurysm

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 11:33 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court has largely rejected a patient's new trial bid in a suit accusing a hospital of causing catastrophic injuries by failing to diagnose her brain aneurysm, but said one issue laid out by the Georgia Supreme Court must be resolved by the trial court. In a unanimous ruling, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Monday affirmed a DeKalb County judge’s denial of a new trial in a suit accusing Rockland Medical Center and others of failing to diagnose patient Janice Evan’s aneurysm, causing multiple strokes and catastrophic injuries. The panel’s previous ruling, which held that the jury’s...

