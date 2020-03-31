NY High Court Keeps Zervos' Fight With Trump On Ice

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- New York's highest court on Tuesday said former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos' defamation suit against President Donald Trump will have to wait while the court weighs whether the suit can proceed against the sitting president. In a one-sentence decision, the Court of Appeals denied Zervos' motion to vacate the stay on her lawsuit accusing Trump of smearing her by denying her sexual misconduct allegations. Zervos had said at a news conference before the 2016 presidential election that Trump kissed her in his office in late 2007 when she went to visit him about a job offer, and that later, at the...

