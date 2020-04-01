Pa. Audit Backs Hospitals' RICO Suit, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state audit chronicled a yearslong pattern of alleged wrongdoing by a Keystone State hospital that cost competitors $9 billion in special services funding, a proposed class of health care facilities told the Third Circuit on Tuesday in a bid to reinstate its Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claim. A report by the Pennsylvania Department of the Auditor General backs up St. Luke’s Health Network’s allegation that 75% of the claims that Lancaster General submitted to the state’s Extraordinary Expense program between 2010 and 2012 were invalid, the appeals court heard during an oral argument. By contrast, the auditor found that...

