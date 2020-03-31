AT&T Looks To Nix Some Of Crypto Investor's Hacking Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- AT&T again urged a California federal court to dismiss part of a cryptocurrency investor’s suit accusing the telecom giant of failing to protect his personal data, arguing Monday that an amended complaint still failed to show that it lied about data protection. The company said that claims of deceit by concealment, misrepresentation and punitive damages of $200 million should be tossed because the second amended complaint filed earlier this month doesn’t adequately correct flaws in the previous version of the suit, which was most recently dismissed in February. Investor Michael Terpin claims AT&T allowed hackers to gain access to his cellphone...

